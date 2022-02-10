Forth Ports bolsters renewables portfolio with OM Heavy Lift acquisition

UK port operator Forth Ports has acquired Dundee-based project engineering company OM Heavy Lift (OMHL) for an undisclosed sum. The move is expected to bolster Forth Ports’ offshore renewables offering with heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

OMHL will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee. The company will continue to be led by managing director, Alex Fyfe, who will work directly with David Webster, as the newly appointed director of energy for Forth Ports.

“With the OMHL team coming on board, we can now offer a complete, integrated service solution for offshore renewables customers, anywhere within our ports business in Scotland, from marine towage right through to quayside cranage and laydown land,” said Webster.

“We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero. The acquisition of OMHL, coupled with that of Targe Towing, places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future,” added Charles Hammond OBE, group chief executive of Forth Port.

Last year, Forth Ports unveiled plans for creating what is claimed to become Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site at the Port of Leith in Edinburgh (pictured). The project proposes the construction of a riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels.