Fredriksen poaches Avance Gas CEO to head up Golden Ocean

April 7th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Gas 0 comments

John Fredriksen has found a new CEO for his dry bulk company, Golden Ocean, just over four months after Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal had left the post after 10 years with the company.

Ulrik Andersen has been poached from Avance Gas where he has been in charge since April 15 last year. Fredriksen’s Hemen Holdings holds a 23.7% shareholding in Avance Gas. Andersen, who will join Golden Ocean next week, is a gas man, previously working with Petredec, Neu Gas Shipping and as head of the Maersk VLGC pool.

Ola Lorentzon, Golden Ocean’s chairman, commented today: “We are confident Ulrik will move the company forward and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.”

On being appointed, the incoming CEO stated: “Strong foundations have already been laid and I welcome the opportunity to build on these and to explore new opportunities for growth and consolidation.”

At Avance Gas, Peder Simonsen, the company’s CFO, will become interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

Meanwhile, Ringstad Vartdal began working this month for Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

