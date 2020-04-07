Fredriksen poaches Avance Gas CEO to head up Golden Ocean

John Fredriksen has found a new CEO for his dry bulk company, Golden Ocean, just over four months after Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal had left the post after 10 years with the company.

Ulrik Andersen has been poached from Avance Gas where he has been in charge since April 15 last year. Fredriksen’s Hemen Holdings holds a 23.7% shareholding in Avance Gas. Andersen, who will join Golden Ocean next week, is a gas man, previously working with Petredec, Neu Gas Shipping and as head of the Maersk VLGC pool.

Ola Lorentzon, Golden Ocean’s chairman, commented today: “We are confident Ulrik will move the company forward and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.”

On being appointed, the incoming CEO stated: “Strong foundations have already been laid and I welcome the opportunity to build on these and to explore new opportunities for growth and consolidation.”

At Avance Gas, Peder Simonsen, the company’s CFO, will become interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

Meanwhile, Ringstad Vartdal began working this month for Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.