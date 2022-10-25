Fugro links with Magseis Fairfield to tap renewables and carbon capture markets

Dutch Surveyor Fugro and Norwegian seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield have signed a global cooperation agreement to work together on project opportunities including wide area 3D ultra high-resolution surveys for the offshore renewables and carbon capture and storage (CCS) markets.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly pursue projects that benefit from the combination of Magseis Fairfield’s extended high resolution (XHR) seismic system and Fugro’s geo-data expertise.

Frank Koopman, Fugro’s global director of offshore wind, said: “Combining high resolution 3D UHR data with other types of geo-data into a 3D ground model, will enable clients to make better decisions faster and help support the growing offshore wind market.”

Last August, Magseis Renewables, a subsidiary of Magseis Fairfield, also teamed up with Oslo-listed seismic data specialist TGS to use seismic acquisition technology for CCS and offshore wind projects.

“Magseis Fairfield’s mission is to bring value to our global energy partners and stakeholders by delivering leading edge, safe, sustainable solutions, through technology differentiation and key alliances,” stated Tone Holm-Trudeng, Magseis Fairfield’s director of renewables, adding that Fugro tie-up will broaden the company’s offering and “support customers through the energy transition.”