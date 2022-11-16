Fugro wins Danish offshore wind site survey contract

Fugro has landed a new contract with Danish transmission system operator Energinet for geotechnical site investigations for the North Sea I offshore wind development.

The Danish government plans to expand offshore wind capacity by 4GW by 2030, and the geo-data acquired by Fugro will be used to inform future bids in the area.

Fieldwork will start in 2024, mobilising multiple Fugro’s geotechnical vessels, and is expected to continue well into 2025, with further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results to follow.

The Dutch surveyor has supported several offshore wind farm projects in Denmark. This award follows the company’s success working on the North Sea Energy Islands project for Energinet throughout 2022.

“This award is in line with the strong growth in Fugro’s offshore wind activities during the past quarters. Our unique positioning is emphasised by clients seeking to secure capacity, also beyond the coming 12 months,” said Erik-Jan Bijvank, Fugro’s group director for Europe and Africa.