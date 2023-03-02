AsiaTankers

Gatik Ship Management's fleet value surges past $1bn

Hans Thaulow
March 2, 2023
0 45 Less than a minute

India’s Gatik Ship Management assault for tanker tonnage continues as it emerges as the taker of a ship sold by Belgian tanker owner Euronav.

Euronav revealed last week it had sold the did not disclose the 16-year-old suezmax Cap Charles. Brokers have put a $41m price tag on the deal with shipping database Equasis showing Gatik as the new owner, the Mumbai’s fourth ship acquisition in February alone.

Gatik has added 10 ships to its fleet so far this year with VesselsValue suggesting its fleet made up of 44 tankers with an average age of 17 years is now worth $1.39bn.

In June last year Gatik entered the shipowning business as one of a host of new names shuttling oil from Russia to India.

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 2, 2023
0 45 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

