Gatik Ship Management’s fleet value surges past $1bn

India’s Gatik Ship Management assault for tanker tonnage continues as it emerges as the taker of a ship sold by Belgian tanker owner Euronav.

Euronav revealed last week it had sold the did not disclose the 16-year-old suezmax Cap Charles . Brokers have put a $41m price tag on the deal with shipping database Equasis showing Gatik as the new owner, the Mumbai’s fourth ship acquisition in February alone.

Gatik has added 10 ships to its fleet so far this year with VesselsValue suggesting its fleet made up of 44 tankers with an average age of 17 years is now worth $1.39bn.

In June last year Gatik entered the shipowning business as one of a host of new names shuttling oil from Russia to India.