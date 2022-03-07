Germany accelerates LNG terminals scheme

Germany is pressing ahead with plans to build the country’s first liquefied natural gas terminals in order to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports.

The German state lender KfW (Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau) has signed an agreement to build the terminal in Brunsbüttel with the country’s utility RWE and the Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie. Under the terms of the agreement, KfW will own 50% of the LNG terminal, while Gasunie will operate the facility.

Gasunie stated that it plans to begin construction on the terminal this year, which, in addition to LNG, will also be made suitable for importing green hydrogen. With an annual capacity of 8bn cu m, the terminal could open up the possibility of bringing natural gas onto the German market from areas not served by gas pipelines.

Robert Habeck, Minister of German Economic Affairs and Climate said: “We need to reduce our dependence on imports from Russia as quickly as possible; Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is now making this imperative. An LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel will increase the possibilities to import gas to Germany. LNG terminals could be described as an extra by-pass for this. They help us to boost energy security in Germany and Europe. At the same time, our plans are factoring in the switch to green hydrogen and its derivatives from the very outset of the project.”