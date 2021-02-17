AsiaMiddle EastTankers

GNMTC bags FSL LR2 resales

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowFebruary 18, 2021
Brokers note that Libya-based tanker specialist, General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC), is behind the acquisition of First Ship Lease Trust’s two newbuild LR2 product tankers.

GNMTC tabled in excess of $105m in a resale deal involving two 114,000 dwt LR2 tankers, sold by Singapore’s First Ship Lease Trust. The ships are the Cosco HI (Yangzhou) N944, and its sister ship, N945, which were named FSL Fos and FSL Suez.

Both ships have recently slipped into the water, and will join 20 tankers in GNMTC’s fleet.

Last month GNMTC sold its only cape, the Korean-built 169,100 dwt Jabal Nafusa.

