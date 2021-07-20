Goldwin affiliate takes Eastern Pacific aframaxes

Two vintage takers sold by Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific have emerged in Chinese hands.

Earlier this year the prominent tanker player started stripping its aframax arm of aged tankers, taking advantage of the the busy secondhand market. Now two of the four aframaxes sold this year are revealed to be controlled out of Hong Kong, registered to Kerrison International Shipping.

First, the 2005-built aftramax Sulu Sea was renamed Hao Yu. Shortly after that, the 2003-built sister ship Celtic Sea was bought and renamed Ying Hai.

Kerrison is an affiliate company of Hong Kong’s Goldwin. Both outfits are owned by the Cheng family from China with Cheng Hui reported to be at the helm working from the mainland while his daughter, Catherine Cheng, who is a director at Goldwin Shipping, works in Hong Kong.