John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk has decided it’s time to clear out some of the company’s oldest ships.

GoodBulk has made an off-market deal, selling the 17-year-old Japanese-built Aquacharm for an undisclosed price to Nicholas George Moundreas. This ship has been renamed Charm.

This week GoodBulk is also understood to have sealed a deal for the 2005-built Aquadonna . This ship is reported sold for $12m by both Intermodal and Banchero Costa. No buyer has been revealed.