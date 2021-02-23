Grimaldi orders six con-ro ships at Hyundai Mipo

Naples-based Grimaldi Group announced a new order signed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (Ulsan) for six new G5 series ro/ro multipurpose vessels.

The investment exceeds $500m and deliveries are scheduled between the first months of 2023 and the end of 2024.

Those vessels will have a capacity of 4,700 linear meters of rolling freight, 2,500 CEU and 2,000 TEU. Compared to the previous G4-class vessels, the new units will have the same capacity for rolling freight while container capacity will double.

“The new series of ro/ro multipurpose G5-class ships was designed to respond even more efficiently to the demand for quality transport services on deep sea routes, reconciling the needs related to international freight traffic with that of protecting the environment” said Gianluca

Grimaldi, president of the Italian shipping group.

The new units will replace older ships which will have reached an age of 25 years, and be deployed to further enhance the quality of maritime transport services offered by Grimaldi Group between North Europe and West Africa, particularly to Lagos (Nigeria).