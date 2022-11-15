Gulf Marine Services seals six-year wind farm vessel deal in Europe

UAE-based liftboat operator Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has been awarded a six-year contract for one of its large E-class vessels in Europe.

The London-listed firm said the deal, which remains subject to “no complaints being raised during the applicable standstill period” is with one of the leading offshore wind farm developers.

No further details about the contract were revealed except that the vessel would provide support for the maintenance of offshore wind farms.

“We are incredibly pleased to be awarded this contract, which is a further reflection of the strong demand for our vessels, said Mansour Al Alami GMS executive chairman, adding: “This contract also reflects our long-term commitment to the renewable energy sector, as earlier announcements confirmed our commitment towards the oil and gas sector.”

Earlier this month, GMS landed new and improved deals with undisclosed clients for three of its vessels equating to 78 months of utilisation. The company currently has a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs).