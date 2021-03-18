Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine to build green ammonia facility in Germany

Danish clean fuels provider Haldor Topsoe and private equity firm Aquamarine have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a green ammonia facility in northern Germany close to existing offshore wind farms.

The facility is planned to include a 100 MW solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) electrolysis unit to produce green hydrogen to be converted into green ammonia. The plant is expected to be operational by 2024.

The hydrogen will be processed into 300 tons a day of green ammonia. The produced ammonia can be used as a green marine fuel or as fertilizer.