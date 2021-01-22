Havila Shipping seals OCV contract with Nexans

Norway’s Havila Shipping has entered into a charter contract with Nexans Norway for the 2009-built offshore construction vessel Havila Phoenix .

The contract is set to commence in April, and is for a firm period of 90 days with an option for a further 90 days.

Last month, Havila Shipping took back the vessel from DeepOcean after terminating the charter contract claiming that DeepOcean was in breach of contract for seeking court protection in the UK to wind up its activities there.

Havila Phoenix is one of three subsea vessels in the Havila fleet, which also includes five AHTS vessels, ten PSVs and a single rescue and recovery vessel.