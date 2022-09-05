Havila Shipping selling OCV

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping is selling its 2009-built offshore construction vessel, Havila Phoenix .

The Fosnavåg-based firm said it expects to offload the vessel after it completes its existing contract with cabling specialist Nexans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Havila Shipping will continue as manager for the ship, which VesselsValue estimates as worth $40.7m.

The sale is taking place at the requirement of the lender in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement and should have a limited effect on the company’s liquidity, the Oslo-listed company said in a regulatory filing.

Havila Shipping currently operates 18 vessels within the subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery segments. As part of the financial restructuring, five vessels that have been in lay-up, of which three anchor handlers and two platform suppliers, have already been sold.