Icon Offshore seals jackup deal with ConocoPhillips

Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips for the provision of the 2014-built jackup drilling rig Icon Caren, formerly Perisai Pacific 101.
The operator will use the rig for its Sarawak 2022 drilling campaign, which is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.
The $9.6m contract is for three wells with the option to add one more well to the work scope, Icon said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.
The Icon Caren has been working for Petrofac, most recently on a four-well campaign that commenced in October and was set to last for around four months.