Icon Offshore seals jackup deal with ConocoPhillips

Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips for the provision of the 2014-built jackup drilling rig Icon Caren, formerly Perisai Pacific 101 .

The operator will use the rig for its Sarawak 2022 drilling campaign, which is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.

The $9.6m contract is for three wells with the option to add one more well to the work scope, Icon said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

The Icon Caren has been working for Petrofac, most recently on a four-well campaign that commenced in October and was set to last for around four months.