Idan Ofer invests in Ardmore Shipping

Idan Ofer has been revealed as a major shareholder in Ireland-based Ardmore Shipping.

In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission this week, it has emerged that two Ofer vehicles – EPS Ventures and Quantum Pacific Shipping – hold a combined 3.28m shares in the Anthony Gurnee-led tanker firm.

Founded in 2010, Ardmore today operates a large fleet of comparatively young product and chemical tankers. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2013.

Last year it invested in methanol-to-hydrogen technology through a partnership with private equity firm Maritime Partners and Element 1 Corp.

