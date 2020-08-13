ILO tackles the crew change crisis

The Wallem-sponsored Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group has so far interviewed employers, trade unions, the secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation and seafarers themselves, all discussing the crew change crisis and how we might improve the working lives of seafarers as the pandemic recedes.

Today we hear from Brandt Wagner, the International Labour Organization’s point guy for shipping, who reflects on what lessons can be learned from the past six months as well as discussing what amendments might be on the cards for the Maritime Labour Convention.

The next episode of the Wallem-sponsored series comes out next Thursday.

