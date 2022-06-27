Indian Register of Shipping lambasts western views on sanctions against Russia

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the fastest growing classification society in the world this quarter, has sought to explain it stance on taking so many Russian-linked ships onto its books in recent months.

Using data from the website of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), Splash reported earlier this month on how more than 50 Russian-linked ships have moved to be classed by the Mumbai-headquartered IRS as Moscow seeks solutions to keep trading despite being faced with an ever growing range of sanctions in the four months since war began with Ukraine.

IRS pointed out in a release today that it has been asked to provide safety related classification and survey services to a number of vessels by Dubai-based entities whose vessels are registered in Liberia and Cyprus. None of the companies which own the ships are registered in Russia, IRS stressed.

The class society then went to lambast media reports that refer to “international” and “global” sanctions.

“As far as we are aware there are no United Nations mandated sanctions on Russia. These descriptions in fact refer to sanctions issued by the United States of America and some European countries. We note the vast majority of countries around the world, including India, have not issued sanctions against Russia,” IRS pointed out.

India, as a whole, has been welcoming Russian business while other nations have shunned Russia this year. Indian imports of Russian crude from the Black Sea have grown seven-fold since the war started and are up ten-fold from the Baltic, significantly altering the fortunes for various classes of tankers.

The validity of sanctions against Russia formed much of the debate across various shipowning panels at Posidonia in Athens earlier this month with Evangelos Marinakis, chairman and founder of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp, going so far as to call them “bullshit” in front of hundreds of delegates at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum.

Meanwhile, at the G7 summit in Munich, where leaders of some of the world’s wealthiest countries are meeting, further measures against Russian shipping are being discussed. G7 leaders have been debating a cap on the price of Russian oil that would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping. The European Union agreed last month to introduce a ban on insurance related to the transportation of Russian oil.

State-run Sovcomflot revealed earlier this month that it has got all of its ships now covered via Russian insurers after western P&I clubs dropped the company in the face of sanctions.