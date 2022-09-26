Initiative launched for remote-controlled inland shipping in Germany

Belgian specialist in remote-controlled shipping Seafar has joined forces with shipowners HGK Shipping and Reederei Deymann to promote partially autonomous inland waterway shipping on German waterways.

The three parties involved said they view remote-controlled travel or journeys with reduced crews as a ground-breaking solution to safeguard the future viability of German as well as European inland waterway shipping.

The initiative is designed to support the waterway system to cope with the serious shortage of specialist workers and the challenges posed by the ongoing process of climate change and its associated effects on the long-term capacity of inland waterway shipping as a means of transport.

The technology and services will be demonstrated on various waterways within Germany in close conjunction with ministries, public authorities and federal state governments, to verify the safety and reliability of remote-controlled inland waterway shipping and those with reduced crew levels in real conditions, Seafar said.

HGK Shipping and Reederei Deymann will provide seven vessels for the initiative, while Seafar is introducing the necessary expertise and practical experience, which the company has been able to gain in Belgium by operating remote-controlled inland waterway vessels and those with reduced crew numbers for two years. Seafar will also invest in a remote control center in Duisburg, which will operate vessels by remote control from the first quarter of 2023.