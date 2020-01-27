Iran to go it alone at South Pars

January 27th, 2020 Gas, Middle East, Offshore 1 comments

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has put domestic company Petropars solely in charge of the development of phase 11 of the giant South Pars gas field following the withdrawal of Total and CNPC, reports Tehran Times.

Petropars was a member of a consortium with France’s Total and China’s CNPC to develop the field, however the two company have left the project due to increased sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian company will focus on the first part of the phase, as without the consortium partners it does not have the expertise to develop the project any further.

The South Pars field is the world’s largest natural gas reserve.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar
    Buljo
    January 27, 2020 at 5:28 pm Reply

    Rubbish, Total are still involved, supplying Technical labour and site supervision.

