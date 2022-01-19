Island Drilling secures contracts from Petrofac and Maersk Decom

Norwegian rig owner Island Drilling has recently been awarded two contracts for its 2012-built semisub, Island Innovator .

Petrofac has contracted the rig to conduct a workover on Tailwind Energy’s Orlando field in the second and third quarters of 2022. The deal comes with two options for other potential work. The work will commence right after the completion of the BP-7 well for Dana Petroleum.

Furthermore, Maersk Decom has reserved the semi for the plugging and abandonment of four firm and one optional well in Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields off the coast of Mauritania. The work is estimated to take 75 days in total, with commencement in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This contract will keep the Island Innovator in operation during the winter of 2022, and the rig is expected to be back in the North Sea at the beginning of 2023.