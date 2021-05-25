James Fisher Renewables awarded survey contract on French offshore wind project

James Fisher Renewables, a recently-launched division of James Fisher, has been selected by the French transmission grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) to identify unexploded ordnance (UXO) along the export cable routes for the Fécamp offshore wind project.

The contract will be fulfilled by JF Renewables’ subsidiary Mojo Maritime France, and follows the completion of a similar UXO identification campaign for RTE’s grid connection of Saint Nazaire offshore wind project off the west coast of France, last summer.

The 18 km export cable, which will sit at depths between 5 m and 35 m, will provide the electricity transmission connection for the 71-turbine offshore wind project located 13 to 22 km off the northwest coast of France.

The survey is expected to commence in May 2021 and complete within two months.

The 500 MW offshore wind farm, sanctioned by EDF Renewables, Enbridge, and wpd, is expected to be completed in 2023.