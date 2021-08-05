Jan De Nul offloads wind turbine installation vessel

Jan De Nul has sold its 2011-built jackup wind turbine installation vessel Taillevent to undisclosed buyers.

The Belgian offshore service provider said the sale includes the vessel only, with the crew deployed to other Jan De Nul vessels.

“The decision to sell is a result of the rapid change in future offshore wind component sizes, requiring larger and custom-designed installation vessels during construction,” the company said in a statement.

Jan De Nul Group has two offshore wind installation vessels under construction: Voltaire, the world’s tallest jack-up vessel, and the floating installation vessel Les Alizés.

The company said it is currently evaluating other newbuild projects to further enhance its fleet of installation vessels.