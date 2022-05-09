Japan Drilling wins semisub contract in Malaysia

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a contract by Petronas for the semisubmersible rig Hakuryu 5 .

The deal, secured through its agent in Malaysia, Naba Drilling, will see the 1977-built rig drill up to 10 wells.

Petronas has signed up to drill four firm and six optional wells offshore the Malaysian state of Sarawak, with operations commencing in the third quarter of 2022.

The semi is currently booked by Inpex for oil and natural gas exploration drilling offshore Japan. No financial details have been revealed about the new contract.