AsiaOffshore

Japan Drilling wins semisub contract in Malaysia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 9, 2022
0 92 Less than a minute
JDC

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a contract by Petronas for the semisubmersible rig Hakuryu 5.

The deal, secured through its agent in Malaysia, Naba Drilling, will see the 1977-built rig drill up to 10 wells. 

Petronas has signed up to drill four firm and six optional wells offshore the Malaysian state of Sarawak, with operations commencing in the third quarter of 2022.

The semi is currently booked by Inpex for oil and natural gas exploration drilling offshore Japan. No financial details have been revealed about the new contract.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 9, 2022
0 92 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button