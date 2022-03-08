Dry CargoEuropeTankers

Jens Martin Jensen appointed to Frontline and Golden Ocean boards

Jens Martin Jensen, back in the fold as John Fredriksen’s key lieutenant, has joined the boards of his tanker firm, Frontline, and dry bulk outfit Golden Ocean.

Jensen rejoins Fredriksen six years after he left the group, where he spent 11 years working in a variety of development and commercial roles.

Jensen officially started working with Fredriksen’s Seatankers Management in London from March 1, having spent 15 months as CEO of the Kyriakou family’s Athenian Holdings.

Jensen previously held high profile positions, as CEO at Frontline Management and Premuda, as well as senior executive roles at New Fortress Energy, Maersk and Pillarstone Europe.

In related news, Golden Ocean announced today announced the sale of three of its oldest panamax bulkers, Golden Empress, Golden Enterprise and Golden Endeavour for a total price of $52m to an unspecified party.

