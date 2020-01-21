Kassian pockets $3m from panamax sale

Kassian pockets $3m from panamax sale

January 21st, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Kassian Maritime Navigation, run by the the Pappadakis family, has continued to renew its bulker fleet with the disposal of a 12-year-old panamax vessel.

The Greek outfit has sold the 74,000 dwt Afterhour (built 2007) to five-ship strong bulker outfit Niriis Shipping for $9m.

Lion Shipbrokers noted in its most recent market report that Kassian purchased the Panama as Godavari back in October 2016 for $6.1m.

The ship has already been renamed Ivestos 3.It marks the fifth panamax added in just as many months by Niriis.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.