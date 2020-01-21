Kassian pockets $3m from panamax sale

Kassian Maritime Navigation, run by the the Pappadakis family, has continued to renew its bulker fleet with the disposal of a 12-year-old panamax vessel.

The Greek outfit has sold the 74,000 dwt Afterhour (built 2007) to five-ship strong bulker outfit Niriis Shipping for $9m.

Lion Shipbrokers noted in its most recent market report that Kassian purchased the Panama as Godavari back in October 2016 for $6.1m.

The ship has already been renamed Ivestos 3 .It marks the fifth panamax added in just as many months by Niriis.