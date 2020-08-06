Kitack Lim discusses the crew change crisis

Kitack Lim, the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), is the latest high profile name to star in the Wallem-sponsored Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group.

Throughout July and August, Splash TV has been asking the industry for solutions to the crew change crisis as well as seeking suggestions for more long term regulatory changes to improve the working lives of seafarers.

Lim, the head of the IMO since the start of 2016, talks about the world’s failure to come together to resolve crew changes, assesses whether the worst is over for this particular crisis as well as giving his thoughts on what rule changes might be needed to better protect seafarers in the future.

The Wallem-sponsored series comes out every Thursday.

