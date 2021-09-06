Dry CargoEuropeGreater China

Lauritzen Bulkers sells handy to Pacific Basin

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowSeptember 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Lauritzen Bulkers

Leading Scandinavian handysize player, Lauritzen Bulkers, has sold the nine-year-old-38,200 dwt Japanese built Nicoline Bulker for a very firm $20m. Hong Kong’s Pacific Basin is tied to the deal.

The Danish company has timed the market well. The ship has doubled in value in a year. The high price is due to its prompt delivery, not its condition.

The geared bulker has its special survey and drydocking due in January 2022, and the ship is noted to be in need of a ballast water treatment system.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowSeptember 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button