Lightering of rammed suezmax off Qingdao almost completed

Attempts to unload the cargo from an NGM Energy-owned suezmax tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near the Chinese port city of Qingdao after a collision last week should be completed on Tuesday, the vessel’s manager Goodwood Ship Management said.

The Liberia-flagged 150,500 dwt A Symphony , carrying about 1m barrels of bitumen mix, was struck by Panama-flagged 35,200 dwt bulker Sea Justice on April 27.

The impact caused a breach in the ship’s cargo tanks and ballast tanks, causing it to leak around 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of its bitumen mix cargo.

A Symphony‘s manager said earlier that there were no injuries to the crew, and clean-up operations commenced as soon as weather conditions improved enough to allow 12 specialist cleaning and repair vessels to deal with what was described as a “minor” spill.

Lightering work has continued since Friday, Goodwood said in a statement, and when complete the vessel will depart for further assessment and repairs.

Reports of the A Symphony #Suezmax having a breach of double hull outside Qingdao. Info is circulating fast so checking the validity. #oil #oott #shipping #freight pic.twitter.com/MZZN2TDNmd — Suezmax Daily (@suezmaxdaily) April 27, 2021