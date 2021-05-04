Lightering of rammed suezmax off Qingdao almost completed
Attempts to unload the cargo from an NGM Energy-owned suezmax tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near the Chinese port city of Qingdao after a collision last week should be completed on Tuesday, the vessel’s manager Goodwood Ship Management said.
The Liberia-flagged 150,500 dwt A Symphony, carrying about 1m barrels of bitumen mix, was struck by Panama-flagged 35,200 dwt bulker Sea Justice on April 27.
The impact caused a breach in the ship’s cargo tanks and ballast tanks, causing it to leak around 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of its bitumen mix cargo.
A Symphony‘s manager said earlier that there were no injuries to the crew, and clean-up operations commenced as soon as weather conditions improved enough to allow 12 specialist cleaning and repair vessels to deal with what was described as a “minor” spill.
Lightering work has continued since Friday, Goodwood said in a statement, and when complete the vessel will depart for further assessment and repairs.