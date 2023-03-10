EuropeTankers

Lomar ships out vintage chemical tanker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 10, 2023
Carl Büttner

UK-based diversified owner Lomar Shipping has sold the 2003-built chemical tanker Apollo to UAE’s Navigator Line Ship Management and Operation for around $10m.

The Croatian-built 24,000 dwt ship has already been delivered and renamed Deniz.

The vessel was the oldest of six chemical tankers, including four 38,000 dwt units, that joined Lomar’s fleet following the acquisition of Bremen-based tanker specialist Carl Büttner, which has since been integrated into the Lomar group of companies.

Lomar refinanced the vessels under an $86m loan deal with Australian lender Macquarie Group.

The maritime subsidiary of New York-based Libra Group said the sale represented part of the company’s ongoing fleet renewal program.

