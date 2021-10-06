LS Cable awarded Taiwanese offshore wind contract

South Korea-based LS Cable & System has been selected by CDWE, a joint venture of CSBC and DEME Offshore, to supply subsea cables to the 1044 MW Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan until 2025.

The company became a preferred bidder for a KRW200bn ($168.6m) project and won the right to supply all the extra-high voltage submarine cables for Taiwan’s phase 2 offshore wind farm project, which have been ordered so far. The total order amount is around KRW800bn ($674.5m).

The Hai Long project is one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms, jointly developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co. The project is located 40-50 km off the west coast of Taiwan and CDWE acts as a balance of plant contractor.

Taiwan is aiming to reach 15 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. LS Cable believes that, hereafter, the additional bids for submarine cables in Taiwan are expected to exceed KRW1trn ($843m). Last month, the company announced plans to acquire a subsea cable laying barge, becoming the only company in South Korea to have production and installation capabilities.