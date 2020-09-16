Maersk bolsters Vancouver’s hub ambitions

Canadian Pacific Railway and Maersk have reached an agreement to build and operate a transload and distribution facility in Vancouver. The CP transload facility will be an expansion of CP’s existing Vancouver Intermodal Facility and thus will benefit from turnkey rail infrastructure.

“CP’s unique landholdings in Vancouver enable us to bring to market a first-of-its-kind transload facility that creates tremendous opportunity for sustainable growth,” said CP’s president and CEO Keith Creel. “Together with Maersk, the global shipping leader, we will transform intermodal transportation in North America.”

For the city of Vancouver, which has been trying hard to position itself as a major maritime centre in recent years the Maersk decision will serve as a huge fillip.

Omar Shamsie, president of Maersk Canada said, “This agreement installs more agile supply chain options and capacity to and from Vancouver for our North American customers. Marketplace fluctuations, e-commerce demands and omnichannel fulfillment are testing every company – so this integrated logistics solution with CP will clearly elevate supply chain performance.”

Vancouver warehouse space has been tight in 2020 which, combined with Vancouver ports experiencing high utilisations has placed pressure on supply chain performance.

The import transload facility will be operational in 2021.