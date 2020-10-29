Maersk Launceston master charged over collision with Greek minesweeper off Piraeus

Germany’s Essberger, the owners of 4,533 teu Maersk Launceston , has revealed that the master of the boxship has been charged in relation to Tuesday’s collision with a Greek navy minesweeper off Piraeus.

The vessel is currently staying in the port of Pireaus as requested by authorities, and Esseberger said that additional interviews have been conducted with the 22 crew, while authorities have officially charged the master of the vessel.

“The exact details of the incident which took place early on Tuesday, October 27 are yet unclear. Greek authorities are continuing their investigations to which John T. Essberger will offer its full cooperation,” Essberger said in an update.

There is no obvious damage to the Maersk Launceston, and class are attending the vessel this to inspect its seaworthiness.