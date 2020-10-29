Maersk Launceston master charged over collision with Greek minesweeper off Piraeus
Germany’s Essberger, the owners of 4,533 teu Maersk Launceston, has revealed that the master of the boxship has been charged in relation to Tuesday’s collision with a Greek navy minesweeper off Piraeus.
The vessel is currently staying in the port of Pireaus as requested by authorities, and Esseberger said that additional interviews have been conducted with the 22 crew, while authorities have officially charged the master of the vessel.
“The exact details of the incident which took place early on Tuesday, October 27 are yet unclear. Greek authorities are continuing their investigations to which John T. Essberger will offer its full cooperation,” Essberger said in an update.
There is no obvious damage to the Maersk Launceston, and class are attending the vessel this to inspect its seaworthiness.
Comments
The increasing criminalization of the operation and command of merchant ships is to be deplored. Only in extreme cases, e.g. Costa Concordia, can it be justified. In the old days they took away your certificate of competency for a period, or forever. That threat was enough to concentrate the mind. Then came fines, followed by prison terms. Host states are under increasing public and media pressure to be seen to be doing a strenuous job protecting the environment. The seafarer is an easy sacrifice.
What i see is criminalisation of negligent or illegal operation of a vessel, and not of generally operation and command of merchant ships, do not get confused. One dumps toxic or oily waste to the environment, one goes to jail because it is illegal and not because of media pressure. If i hit someone with my car or motorcycle, i potentially will go to jail, particularly if i have violated traffic rules.
In this case from what i read, there were reports that the containership was steaming at a speed higher than appropriate for the particular crossing, also there were 2 injured and the breach of hull of the minesweeper being GRP almost led to it sinking (she was chopped in half actually). So people might have died. And you still think that this is window dressing or that they are looking for a scapegoat?
I think that we all have to wait and see what actually led to this contact damage. Obviously there must be a human error(s)
involved. Hopefully not intentionally. Once the root cause is established, then we can see who is responsible and if omitted deeds
will be punishable.
Erik Hammarstrom
Ex Master and Independent Marine Surveyor
John T. Essberger boasts of being a powerful organization. Prove it! If the ship is released soon, then shipmanager is powerful if not…
Agree with you Erik. Has an investigation been completed to identify the reasons, and who is responsible, for the cause of this incident?
Everyone is in too much of a hurry apportion blame, and quite often ships crew are made ‘scape-goats’ before all the facts are known. The blame game takes precedence. Seafarers offer the point of least resistance, pandemic or not, for blaming any incident at sea. Long before all the facts are gathered, assessed and objective, factual decisions are made.