AmericasEuropeOffshore

Maersk Supply Service awarded more work with Shell in Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 11, 2022
0 46 1 minute read
Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has been awarded a contract on behalf of Shell Brasil for work on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Fluminense off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope of the project includes remediation work on two mooring lines of the 1974-built FPSO. MMS said the onshore engineering is already underway, with offshore operations set to commence in late August 2022. 

The Lyngby-based unit of A.P. Moller – Maersk will utilise up to three of its anchor handling vessels for the project.

This will be the third time Maersk Supply Service supports Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines. Once the project is completed, Maersk Supply Service will have either replaced or maintained each of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place.

The new contract is said to consolidate the company’s position in the Brazilian market, both through its awards by Shell and the major Mero 2 project on behalf of Petrobras.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 11, 2022
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button