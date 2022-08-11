Maersk Supply Service awarded more work with Shell in Brazil

Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has been awarded a contract on behalf of Shell Brasil for work on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Fluminense off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope of the project includes remediation work on two mooring lines of the 1974-built FPSO. MMS said the onshore engineering is already underway, with offshore operations set to commence in late August 2022.

The Lyngby-based unit of A.P. Moller – Maersk will utilise up to three of its anchor handling vessels for the project.

This will be the third time Maersk Supply Service supports Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines. Once the project is completed, Maersk Supply Service will have either replaced or maintained each of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place.

The new contract is said to consolidate the company’s position in the Brazilian market, both through its awards by Shell and the major Mero 2 project on behalf of Petrobras.