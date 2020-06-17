Home Sector Offshore Maersk Supply Service sells AHTS pair June 18th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Citing poor market conditions, Maersk Supply Services says it has divest two of its older assets, anchor handling and tug supply vessels Maersk Advancer and Maersk Asserter.

The vessels were sold to an international buyer who plan to modify the vessels for use in a non-competing industry,.

Carsten Gram Haagensen, CCO of Maersk Supply Service, said: “As a response to the recent downturn in the oil and gas industry, we have re-evaluated our fleet composition and future fleet deployment. As we expect insufficient commercial opportunities for Maersk Advancer and Maersk Asserter, we have concluded that a sale of these assets is the most attractive solution. With this, we continue to take active steps to right-sizing the supply side of the market that the OSV industry needs for a sustainable recovery.”

Maersk Supply Service is now left with 41 vessels in its fleet, and since 2016 has sold 26 PSVs and AHTS vessels as part of efforts to reduce its fleet.