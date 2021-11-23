EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield awarded North Sea survey contract

Adis AjdinNovember 23, 2021
Seabed seismic firm Magseis Fairfield has secured a conditional award from an undisclosed client for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the North Sea. 

The project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022, and run for approximately one month. It will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s Z700 technology.

According to Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield, the survey will commence following the completion of the Asia project that was announced in August 2021.

Last week, the company announced a five-month 4D survey in the Gulf of Mexico expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

