Magseis Fairfield lines up more North Sea work

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has sealed a deal for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) project in the North Sea with options for additional work.

The project is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023, and last around one month, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The client and financial details have not been disclosed for the project that further builds the Oslo-listed company’s backlog for the 2023 season.

In September, the company received another award with increased scope in the North Sea scheduled to start in Q2 2023 and last for around three months.

Magseis Fairfield is set to be taken over by compatriot TGS, which recently launched a mandatory bid for all the shares it doesn’t currently own in the company. The offer at NOK8.08 per share will run until December 21.