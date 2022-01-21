AmericasEuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield secures more Gulf of Mexico work

Adis AjdinJanuary 21, 2022
Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed Magseis Fairfield has added more work to its Gulf of Mexico backlog after a repeat customer exercised an option in addition to the previously awarded 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey.

The new project is set to start in the second quarter of 2022 and run for approximately two months. The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology.

“We are pleased to provide our services to this repeat customer over one of their key assets in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico. This further strengthens our backlog for 2022,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

The initial contract was awarded in December last year and should commence in the first quarter of 2022 and also run for about two months.

