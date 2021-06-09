AmericasEnvironment

McQuilling Partners latest broker to provide carbon offsetting services

Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 9, 2021
Shipbroker McQuilling Partners has entered an agreement with Vertis Environmental Finance to offer carbon offsetting and advisory services to shipowners, integrated oil companies and oil traders. Through the partnership, clients of McQuilling and its affiliates will be able to access verified emission-reduction credits to offset their emissions and further their environmental-sustainability efforts.

Established in 1998, Vertis will not only help McQuilling clients gain credits; it will also help them understand and operate in the voluntary carbon market, manage their compliance strategy and execution, and adopt a zero-emissions growth model.

John Schmidt, CEO of McQuilling Partners, said: “This partnership of market leader advisory experts in the maritime and environmental industries will enable interested parties to confidently navigate the developing regulatory environment of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the European Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to efficiently design and implement their strategy for meeting these requirements.”

Other shipbrokers that have announced carbon-offsetting services in recent months include IFCHOR, teamed with carbon specialist ClearBlue Markets, and Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS).

