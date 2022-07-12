MMA Offshore scores new vessel contract with OMV New Zealand

Australia’s MMA Offshore has been awarded a new contract by OMV New Zealand for the provision of vessel services.

The Perth-based OSV operator and services provider will deploy its 2012-built platform supply vessel, MMA Leeuwin, to provide drilling support services for OMV in the Taranaki Basin.

The contract is set to start in late September 2022 and last for a firm period of 200 days. OMV has additional options attached to the deal, totalling 150 days.

OMV is expected to pay between A$10m and A$11m ($6.7m and $7.5m), which includes vessel mobilisation to and from Western Australia as well as firm operational days on site in New Zealand. The deal follows last year’s three-year charter with OMV New Zealand for the MMA Vision.

Shipowners are seeing significantly higher dayrates globally, including Australia, and the market sentiment is becoming increasingly bullish on the outlook, Fearnley Offshore Supply noted in its latest report.

“It is encouraging to see rates and contract terms improving for high quality, well maintained and operated platform supply vessels,” remarked David Ross, MMA’s managing director.