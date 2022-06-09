Moundreas swoops for ageing cape

Greece’s Moundreas family has dived into a busy secondhand market for dry bulkers with the purchase of one more capesize, its first acquisition in this segment this year.

Fleet registers identified NGM Energy as the buyer of the 170,000 dwt Formosabulk Clement , now renamed Goody, for a price of just under $14m. The new addition brings its cape arm up to 10 ships.

Athens based NGM Energy has made plenty of headlines in the last couple of years in the secondhand market. Its newest purchase is five years older than its cape arm average age of 15.

Ageing capes were singled out by some of Greece’s most famous shipowners as the best ship investments at the moment during Capital Link’s Posidonia event on Monday.