Navig8 expands new aframax pool with two more Castor Maritime ships

UK-based Navig8 is bolstering its new pool for older aframax tankers with the addition of two more ships from Cyprus-based Castor Maritime.

The V8 Plus Pool, created earlier this month for aframaxes over 15 years old, will add the 2004-built Wonder Avior and Wonder Musica in November.

The Nasdaq-listed Castor had already three ships switched to the new pool; the 2005-built Wonder Polaris and Wonder Sirius and the 2006-built Wonder Bellatrix.

With the latest additions, Navig8 will have five ships in the V8 Plus Pool and 16 aframaxes under management in total.

The world’s largest independent pool and commercial management company also recently welcomed CSIC Leasing’s three panamax tankers.