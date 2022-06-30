ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

New boxship entrant orders up to eight feeders at Huangpu Wenchong

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 30, 2022
1 302 1 minute read

CA Shipping, a newly formed joint venture between CSSC Shipping’s Fortune Container Carriers and ASL Navigation, has placed an order at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to eight feeder containerships.

The Hong Kong-incorporated special-purpose vehicle struck a deal worth around $240m with the CSSC-affiliated yard for four firm 1,600 teu units and an option for an additional quartet.

CSSC Shipping, the leasing arm of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation and intra-Asia carrier Asean Seas Line (ASL) joined forces in May this year to build four 1,100 teu feeder boxships at Wuchang Shipbuilding. Under that deal, CA Shipping will pay just shy of $92m for the quartet set to deliver delivery between January and August 2024.

The delivery date for the new order, which will potentially take CA Shipping’s fleet to 12 ships has not been disclosed.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 30, 2022
1 302 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Comments

  1. Can anyone tell me why all these European shipping companies continue to contract huge amounts of new buildings from China – they are only paying billions of dollars into the PRC coffers and once again helping China’s world domination going forward – for the last 40 years the west has fuelled China’s growth and they continue to enhance their coffers – its an extremely bad policy going forward!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button