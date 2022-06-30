New boxship entrant orders up to eight feeders at Huangpu Wenchong

CA Shipping, a newly formed joint venture between CSSC Shipping’s Fortune Container Carriers and ASL Navigation, has placed an order at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to eight feeder containerships.

The Hong Kong-incorporated special-purpose vehicle struck a deal worth around $240m with the CSSC-affiliated yard for four firm 1,600 teu units and an option for an additional quartet.

CSSC Shipping, the leasing arm of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation and intra-Asia carrier Asean Seas Line (ASL) joined forces in May this year to build four 1,100 teu feeder boxships at Wuchang Shipbuilding. Under that deal, CA Shipping will pay just shy of $92m for the quartet set to deliver delivery between January and August 2024.

The delivery date for the new order, which will potentially take CA Shipping’s fleet to 12 ships has not been disclosed.