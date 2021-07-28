EuropeTankers

Nordic American Tankers to sell older ships as it pushes for fleet renewal

Herbjorn Hansson-led Nordic American Tankers is looking to renew its fleet by offloading its older ships and replacing them with younger models.

The New York-listed suezmax specialist said it will sell at least two vessels built in 2000 and 2002 and purchase two or more additional ships of more recent vintage.

The company currently has two newbuildings at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries. The vessels will be delivered in 2022 and take its fleet to a total of 25 suezmax tankers.

Last week, Nordic American Tankers announced two market-beating fixtures claiming it had two ships earning $17,000 per day – fixtures much higher than those quoted in the current market.

