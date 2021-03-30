Norwegians set out to launch ammonia-fuelled dry bulk fleet by 2024

Ammonia fuel specialist Amon Maritime has teamed up with two Norwegian shipowners – Navigare Logistics and Mosvolds Rederi – to create what they claim will become a zero emissions dry bulk shipping company.

Viridis Bulk Carriers will offer short sea bulk transportation without emissions of CO2, when its first ships deliver, tentatively scheduled for 2024.

Viridis has received pre-project support for its ammonia-powered FlexBulk design from the Norwegian government’s Green Platform programme. The aim is to order the first newbuilds next year for delivery in 2024. The ships will be able to steam more than 3,000 nautical miles between bunkering. “In the FlexBulk project we will build a carbon free bulk logistics network through a set of freight agreements with select clients, served by a new fleet of innovative, ammonia-powered vessels,” commented Espen Nordstrøm, Managing Director at Navigare Logistics. With an average age of close to 30 years, the European short-sea shipping fleet is on the verge of a much-needed renewal process



“Utilising ammonia as a carbon free fuel allows us to develop cost-efficient and robust ships with sufficient operational range to allow for trading flexibility,” claimed André Risholm, CEO at Amon Maritime.

With the European short sea bulk fleet having a high age profile, Viridis sees a growing demand for newbuildings.

“With an average age of close to 30 years, the European short-sea shipping fleet is on the verge of a much-needed renewal process. Our strategy is to meet the demand by replacing the aged fleet with zero emission ships. We are skipping gradual emission reductions and going straight for a long-term, sustainable solution,” commented Jan Sigurd Vigmostad, chief investment officer at Glastad Holding and Mosvolds Rederi.

Viridis Bulk Carriers is not to be confused with Viridis Kapital, which also launched in Norway this month as a green equipment leasing company backed by Storm Capital Partners, NorthCape Capital and Grieg. Viridis means green or fresh and young in Latin.