NYK returns to Kawasaki Heavy for another LPG/ammonia carrier

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has signed up for an additional 86,700 cu m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier at fellow shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

The 230 m long LPG-powered vessel will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works in 2024 and, just like the previous pair announced in December last year, will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the latest order, which represents Kawasaki Heavy’s sixth LPG/ammonia carrier, 13th LPG-fuelled LPG carrier project, and 76th LPG carrier overall.

Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG, the newbuilds will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations. Compatriots K Line and Eneos also ordered similar vessels last year, set to enter the market in 2023.