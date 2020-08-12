NYK teams with JMU to commercialise ammonia-fuelled vessels

Japanese shipping line Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is teaming with compatriot yard Japan Marine United and local class society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) to try and commercialise the use of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier as well as an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge.

“Ammonia is expected to be used as an alternative fuel for vessels. As demand for ammonia fuel is foreseen to expand, the need for a transportation infrastructure for stable supply is expected to increase,” NYK stated in a release.

Japanese companies have already succeeded in generating electricity through the use of a gas turbine with 100% ammonia. In addition, innovative next-generation thermal-power-generation technologies that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions are being developed. These technologies are aimed at generating electricity by co-firing ammonia at coal-fired power stations.

The other Japanese shipping majors, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) are also busy making their own research into ammonia-fuelled ship possibilities.