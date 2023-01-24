AmericasAsiaTankers

Oaktree selling further stake in Hafnia

Adis Ajdin January 25, 2023
US private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management has moved to sell 25.2m shares in the Oslo-listed product tanker unit of BW Group, Hafnia.

Oaktree-controlled OCM Luxembourg Chemical Tankers has hired Fearnley Securities, Jefferies and Pareto Securities to explore a potential block sale of existing shares equal to approximately 5.01% through a private placement.

The share price is set at NOK 50, which equates to approximately NOK 1.26bn ($127.6m).

Oaktree currently controls around 50.2m shares in Hafnia, just shy of 10%. If the transaction is completed, Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol, managing director of Oaktree’s GFI Energy Group, will resign from Hafnia’s board.

Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of 254 vessels, of which 123 are owned. Last year, Oaktree sold nearly half of its shareholding in the tanker giant for NOK1.9bn.

