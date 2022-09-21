OceanPal charters out newly delivered cape

Diana Shipping’s Nasdaq-listed spinoff OceanPal has secured work for its newly delivered 2005-built capesize bulker Baltimore .

The 177,243 dwt vessel, which OceanPal agreed to acquire from Diana in June for $22m, has been fixed to South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis for about 35 days at $15,000 per day.

The charter has already commenced and OceanPal said it expects to earn around $600,000 for the scheduled period of the charter. The company also noted that in the event that the duration exceeds 40 days, each additional day will cost the charterer $18,000 per day.

OceanPal’s fleet currently stands at two capesize and two panamax bulk carriers.