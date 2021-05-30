Oceanteam and Bourbon sell another CSV

Oceanteam and its joint venture partner Bourbon have struck a deal to sell the construction support vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 .

The buyer and price were not revealed. According to VesselsValue, the 2007-built ship is worth $10.76m. Delivery is scheduled to take place in July 2021.

Earlier this year, the joint venture partners sold the 2010-built CSV Southern Ocean, now Boka Ocean, to Boskalis for an undisclosed price.

Keesjan Cordia, Oceanteam chairman of the board, commented: “Following the sale of CSV Southern Ocean in April 2021 this sale is another significant and final milestone transitioning away from the conventional offshore shipping industry.

“The sale of the assets will relieve Oceanteam from its liabilities, create additional liquidity and establish a solid platform to follow through on the earlier advised more sustainable strategy including the potential merger with Passer AS and key focus on the high-growth offshore renewable market.”